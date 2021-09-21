Tom Ford's Son and Husband Have Played Integral Roles in His Life

Tom Ford is the proud parent of one son, named Alexander John Buckley Ford. The 8-year-old was born on Sept. 23, 2012, and for most of his life, his famous father has worked to keep him out of the public eye. This seems to be a conscious effort from Tom, who told Time Out Hong Kong, per People , back in 2011 that, "If I have children, no one will know about it until the child is born. And no one will ever see the child because I certainly wouldn’t use it as a press tool."

Tom has successfully retained a level of secrecy surrounding his life to this day. There has only really been one time that Tom opened up about raising Alexander, in a 2013 Vogue article, per The Daily Mail .

In that interview, he said, "I feed him in the morning. I change his diaper. I dress him. I play with him, and I have a good two-to-three hours before I go to the office." The designer added, "I didn't have a child because I wanted to hand him off to somebody, I had a child because I've always wanted a child."

It's believed that Alexander was born via surrogate, although Tom has never confirmed this.