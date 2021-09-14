Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wasn't the Richest Person Attending the Met Gala — Here's Proof

Held on Sept. 13, 2021, the Met Gala attracted star-status athletes like Simone Biles and Emma Raducanu, celebs like Kim Kardashian , and politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez .

Designed by Aurora James of Brother Vellies, it was likely intended to draw attention to the vast social inequality at play at the event. But now people want to know: Is U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez rich? What's her salary like?

So, what's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's salary like?

As a member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez earns $174,000 annually. Unlike some other U.S. Representatives, she was reportedly earning less than $30,000 in the years before getting elected, however. As a financial report filed in May 2019 shows, U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez continued to repay her student loans (in the ballpark range of $15,001 to $50,000) after taking up office.

In 2019, U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez made the headlines by revealing that she made a student loan payment while sitting in a committee meeting. Unlike most members of the Congress — around 50 owe more than $10,000 in total, per Forbes — she has been open about her personal experiences with trying to pay back her student loans.

"I literally made a student loan payment while I was sitting here at this chair, and I looked at my balance, and it was $20,237.16," she told The Independent in Sept. 2019. "I just made a payment that took me down to $19,000, so I feel really accomplished right now."

Between Jan. 2017 and Dec. 2018, U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez earned $3,588 for her work as a waitress and bartender at the Coffee Shop Taqueria, a now-defunct restaurant in New York's Union Square. She also received $21,875 for her election campaign.

As a financial disclosure report filed in 2020 suggests, she likely didn't use her salary as a congresswoman to pay off the student loan in one chunk. As the filing shows, she continued to have between $15,001 and $50,000 in debt, with $1,001 to $15,001 in her checking and $1 to $1000 in her brokerage account.

