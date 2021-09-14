Influencers Took Over the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet (in a Good Way)

One of the biggest debates ahead of the 2021 Met Gala was not whether or not masks should be mandated on the red carpet or if it would be tone-deaf to go to a hundred-person gala in the middle of a pandemic but rather if influencers should be allowed to attend.

It's common knowledge that Anna Wintour has a very strict policy on who can attend fashion's biggest night, so fans of the event were shocked to find out that TikTok stars and YouTubers were going to be making their Met Gala debuts alongside the who's who of the fashion world.

While there were rumors every Gen Zer from Charli D'Amelio to Noah Beck was going to attend, only a select few made the cut.

Here is a look at the influencers who attended the 2021 Met Gala — and *gasp* fit right in.