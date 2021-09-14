Influencers Took Over the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet (in a Good Way)By Anna Quintana
Sep. 13 2021, Published 10:05 p.m. ET
One of the biggest debates ahead of the 2021 Met Gala was not whether or not masks should be mandated on the red carpet or if it would be tone-deaf to go to a hundred-person gala in the middle of a pandemic but rather if influencers should be allowed to attend.
It's common knowledge that Anna Wintour has a very strict policy on who can attend fashion's biggest night, so fans of the event were shocked to find out that TikTok stars and YouTubers were going to be making their Met Gala debuts alongside the who's who of the fashion world.
While there were rumors every Gen Zer from Charli D'Amelio to Noah Beck was going to attend, only a select few made the cut.
Here is a look at the influencers who attended the 2021 Met Gala — and *gasp* fit right in.
Addison Rae
It didn't take long for Addison Rae to go from TikTok darling to landing her own Netflix movie and making her red carpet debut at the Met Gala.
The 20-year-old wore a stunning red Gucci by Tom Ford gown styled by Law Roach and showed off her newly dyed blonde hair.
Emma Chamberlain
Vlogger turned budding fashion icon Emma Chamberlain attended her very first Met Gala and did so in style, rocking a gold cutout dress by Louis Vuitton.
How can you be mad at that?
Jackie Aina
One of the OG YouTubers, Jackie Aina, looked pretty in pink at the Met Gala, where she posed with her matching pink swan purse.
"American fashion but make it BLACK BARBIE," she tweeted ahead of the event.
Madison Beer
Singer and social media star Madison Beer was barely recognizable in this green gown inspired by American icon Marilyn Monroe on the Met Gala red carpet.
Nikkie de Jaeger
Also known as NikkieTutorials, the makeup guru did not disappoint when it came to her beat face or her floral gown, which paid homage to LGBTQ icon Marsha P, whose saying "Pay It No Mind," is also printed on her dress.
Eugene Lee Yang
One of the Try Guys at the Met Gala? Who would have thought that would ever happen! But Eugene Lee Yang, the fashionista of the group, was the obvious choice to represent the YouTubers.
Kim Kardashian
And who can forget about the original "influencer" herself, Kim Kardashian West?
The mother of four definitely took a chance in this all-black ensemble that completely covered her from head to toe, designed by Balenciaga.
Love them or hate them, it looks like influencers are here to stay at the Met Gala!