Logo
Home > Entertainment
Influencers NikkieTutorials, Jackie Aina, and Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala
Source: Getty Images

Influencers Took Over the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet (in a Good Way)

By

Sep. 13 2021, Published 10:05 p.m. ET

One of the biggest debates ahead of the 2021 Met Gala was not whether or not masks should be mandated on the red carpet or if it would be tone-deaf to go to a hundred-person gala in the middle of a pandemic but rather if influencers should be allowed to attend.

Article continues below advertisement

It's common knowledge that Anna Wintour has a very strict policy on who can attend fashion's biggest night, so fans of the event were shocked to find out that TikTok stars and YouTubers were going to be making their Met Gala debuts alongside the who's who of the fashion world.

While there were rumors every Gen Zer from Charli D'Amelio to Noah Beck was going to attend, only a select few made the cut.

Here is a look at the influencers who attended the 2021 Met Gala — and *gasp* fit right in.

Addison Rae

influencers met gala addison rae
Source: Getty Images

It didn't take long for Addison Rae to go from TikTok darling to landing her own Netflix movie and making her red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

The 20-year-old wore a stunning red Gucci by Tom Ford gown styled by Law Roach and showed off her newly dyed blonde hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Chamberlain

met gala influencers emma chamberlain
Source: Getty Images

Vlogger turned budding fashion icon Emma Chamberlain attended her very first Met Gala and did so in style, rocking a gold cutout dress by Louis Vuitton.

How can you be mad at that?

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Aina

met gala influencers jackie aina
Source: Getty Images

One of the OG YouTubers, Jackie Aina, looked pretty in pink at the Met Gala, where she posed with her matching pink swan purse.

"American fashion but make it BLACK BARBIE," she tweeted ahead of the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Madison Beer

influencers met gala madison beer
Source: Getty Images

Singer and social media star Madison Beer was barely recognizable in this green gown inspired by American icon Marilyn Monroe on the Met Gala red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikkie de Jaeger

influencers met gala nikkietutorials
Source: Getty Images

Also known as NikkieTutorials, the makeup guru did not disappoint when it came to her beat face or her floral gown, which paid homage to LGBTQ icon Marsha P, whose saying "Pay It No Mind," is also printed on her dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Eugene Lee Yang

met gala influencers eugene lee
Source: Getty Images

One of the Try Guys at the Met Gala? Who would have thought that would ever happen! But Eugene Lee Yang, the fashionista of the group, was the obvious choice to represent the YouTubers.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian influencer met gala
Source: Getty Images

And who can forget about the original "influencer" herself, Kim Kardashian West?

The mother of four definitely took a chance in this all-black ensemble that completely covered her from head to toe, designed by Balenciaga.

Article continues below advertisement

Love them or hate them, it looks like influencers are here to stay at the Met Gala!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

ARMY Members Are Hoping That BTS Will Make a Surprise Appearance at the 2021 Met Gala

Met Gala Tickets Have a Hefty Price Tag — but Most Celebs Don't Pay It

You Won't Be Seeing Any of These Stars at the 2021 Met Gala — Because They've Been Banned

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.