The 2021 Met Gala is on, albeit a little late this year. While you won't be able to watch the charity event on television, the gala is one of the fashion industry's largest events of the year and the basis for an annual exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Some of the best-known A-listers in Hollywood are usually in attendance, and getting an invite is a really big deal for any public figure. Do celebrities have to pay to attend the Met Gala? How do you get an invite?