Anna Wintour's Hair Is Rarely, if Ever, out of Place — Is She Wigging Out?

In fact, Andreas is so loyal to Anna that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he never missed their morning ritual. The only difference was the addition of a hazmat suit for Andreas. (At this time, we cannot confirm if the hazmat suit was couture.)

Whenever Anna shows up in red carpet photos, Andreas obsessively checks the images to make sure not a single hair was out of place. Is he good at his job or does he have Stockholm Syndrome? Who can say. Sadly, the rest of the world cannot possibly afford this level of upkeep, but there are options!