Take a Peek at the Oft-Forgotten Magazine That May Have Inspired 'Minx'

It provided edgy editorial jobs for women to write for women, but it was all underscored by Bob’s dominance.

“When I got this story by [South African writer, activist, and Nobel Prize winner] Nadine Gordimer, Bob didn't even know who she was and juxtaposed the piece with some pornographic picture,” Viva's one-time executive editor Patricia Bosworth explained. “I was running a magazine about arts and culture with a focus on women and trying very hard not to remember that Bob Guccione, the porn king, was my boss."