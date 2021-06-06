Why Are the Kennedy Center Honors Ribbons Rainbow? It's Not What Some Assume

Hosted by Gloria Estefan and featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Vanessa Hudgens, and the like, the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors celebrates the work of Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Dick Van Dyke, Garth Brooks, and Midori.

This year's celebrations, broadcasted on June 6, mark a pronounced shift from previous galas. Instead of a ceremony attended by dozens of guests, the event featured socially distanced events and performances taking place across five days. But so, why are the ribbons rainbow-colored?