Fans of CBS's 'Magnum P.I.' Can Rejoice — The Series Hasn't Been Canceled!

CBS has officially renewed Magnum P.I. to return to the network for Season 4. The renewal of the series was announced by the network's official Magnum P.I. Twitter page. In the tweet, they stated, "The Spirit of Aloha is alive and well — Magnum P.I. will return for Season 4!"

Kimee Balmilero, who plays Dr. Noelani Cunha on the show, also chimed in on Twitter, posting, "Congrats to the entire Magnum P.I. Fam Jam on the Season 4 renewal!"