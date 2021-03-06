No, Tom Selleck's Mustache Didn't Get Sentience in the OG Ending of 'Magnum P.I.'

Networks and production companies sure do love to reboot classic series in the hopes of cashing in on some nostalgic views. While they don't always pan out, when they do, it's pretty magical. Like the big screen adaptations of 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. Then there's the big screen adaptation of Miami Vice, which was, well, pretty whack.

When it comes to '80s TV there were few programs bigger than Magnum P.I., which received a new version a few years ago, but how did the OG show end?