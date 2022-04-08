Is 'Magnum P.I.' Actress Betsy Phillips Pregnant? Her Character Is Pregnant on the Show

It's possible fans are wondering if Betsy is pregnant because of her character on Magnum P.I.

In the beginning of Season 4, Suzy and Rick finally begin a relationship when she's suddenly accepted into an art program in San Diego. Suzy's exit happens in October 2021, so Betsy likely departed the series as her second pregnancy progressed.

During an episode in January 2022, Suzy calls Rick to reveal that she is pregnant and Rick is the father!