A Very Special Guest Star Is Returning to 'Magnum, P.I.,' and Fans Can't Wait

If you haven't heard of this Magnum, P.I. remake, you're definitely missing out. 2018's Magnum, P.I. is a soft remake of the 1980's show of the same name. Starring Jay Hernandez (Scandal, Suicide Squad), Perdita Weeks (Penny Dreadful, Ready Player One), and Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings, Santa Clarita Diet), this series has star power and intrigue. During Season 3, Zachary Knighton gets close and personal with a new character played by his wife .

Betsy is also an actress, and most well known for her roles in films such as Bounce Past, independent film The Love Inside (where she met Zachary!) and now, Magnum P.I. When she's not acting, it seems like Betsy spends most of her time with Bear, taking him on sunlit adventures and celebrating her wonderful relationship with Zachary.

Zachary officially made his relationship with actress Betsy Phillips public shortly after his divorce, and the pair has been together since! Zachary and Betsy married on Aug. 27, 2018 , and they share a son, Bear Analu Knighton. Zachary is extremely proud to be a dad, and has decorated his Instagram with posts of his children to showcase how much he loves them!

Previously, Zachary was married to wife Hang Knighton, but the pair split around 2015. They had been married from 2008 to 2015 but reportedly dated a few years prior to their marriage. They share a daughter together, Tallulah, who turns 10 in 2021. Hang and Zachary never fully disclosed the reason for their divorce, but around the time of their split, it was reported that Zachary was dating an unidentified woman.

Who is Betsy's character on 'Magnum, P.I.'?

Betsy's character on the show is Suzy Madison, and she's been a guest star since Season 2! Her character was first introduced in Season 2 episode 19, titled "May The Best One Win." In the episode, Betsy's Suzy is the sister of a man who died of a heart attack at the tiki bar. Zachary's character Rick just happens to run this tiki bar, so drama and intrigue are sure to follow.

While Season 3 of Magnum, P.I. has only just begun, Season 3, Episode 8, titled "Someone To Watch Over Me" includes a nice throwback and the promise of more Suzy. Rick hires Suzy to paint a mural on his tiki bar, then, realizing she's down on her luck, hires her as a bartender. Fans are excited at the potential of Suzy becoming more than just a guest role and potentially a recurring love interest for Rick.