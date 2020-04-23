Tom Selleck's Limp on 'Blue Bloods' Has Been the Subject of Speculation

Actor Tom Selleck got his big break when he starred on the CBS crime drama Magnum P.I. between 1980 and 1988, and his mustache made just as many headlines as the actor did himself. During his run on the hit detective show, he appeared in Three Men and a Baby alongside Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg in 1987.

Another generation of viewers was introduced to Tom when he starred as Monica Geller's older boyfriend, Richard Burke, beginning in Season 2 of the hit comedy Friends.