Tom Selleck's Limp on 'Blue Bloods' Has Been the Subject of Speculation

Tom Selleck's Limp on 'Blue Bloods' Has Been the Subject of SpeculationBy Shannon Raphael
Updated
Actor Tom Selleck got his big break when he starred on the CBS crime drama Magnum P.I. between 1980 and 1988, and his mustache made just as many headlines as the actor did himself. During his run on the hit detective show, he appeared in Three Men and a Baby alongside Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg in 1987.
Another generation of viewers was introduced to Tom when he starred as Monica Geller's older boyfriend, Richard Burke, beginning in Season 2 of the hit comedy Friends.
After appearing in several legal procedural shows, Tom's next big main role was in Blue Bloods on CBS. Since 2010, Tom has played Frank Reagan, the patriarch of his extended cop family, and a New York Police commissioner.
As the show has gone on, some viewers have noticed that Tom appears to be walking with a limp on the series. This, combined with rumors that Tom's contract with the show was running out, had some wondering if he was battling health issues.
Why does Tom Selleck limp? Find out if the actor has discussed any issues with his health, and to learn why he only signed a one season contract during his last round of negotiations for Blue Bloods.
Why does Tom Selleck limp?
Since Season 1 of Blue Bloods debuted in 2010, many have wondered why the 75-year-old actor walks with what appears to be a limp. While several outlets picked up on a 2019 report from the National Enquirer that the actor's labored stride was due to "crippling arthritis," the actor has never suggested that he suffers from any chronic condition.
According to the National Enquirer, a "source" from the set of Blue Bloods said that the actor did not have long to live, and that he had been keeping his health issues private. The report also stated that he's been dealing with a "host of medical problems."
But, in 2017, the outlet wrote that the actor was going to leave the series because he was going blind. These reports appear to just be gossip, since he stayed on the show.
While Tom has never explained whether the limp is a choice for the character or if he's had any sort of injury that caused it, he has discussed how important it is for him to keep his life as private as possible. He did release a memoir in 2019 called Untitled, and it does not appear as though the actor commented on health concerns.
Though many fans speculated about his apparent limp from a place of concern, it's unlikely that he'll divulge any information about the change in his walk on Blue Bloods in comparison to past acting roles.
Another rampant rumor about the actor is that he might be leaving Blue Bloods after signing a contract that only lasted through 2020's Season 10.
Is Tom Selleck leaving 'Blue Bloods'?
Following the conclusion of Season 9 in the spring of 2019, it was announced that the Blue Bloods' main stars, aka the Reagan family, would all return for Season 10.
For Tom Selleck, he had to sign a new contract in order to stay on for Season 10. Interestingly, he only signed on for one more season.
At the time, fans wondered if the actor was going to leave the series, either for new opportunities or for a potential retirement. But, he debunked those theories when he revealed that he was only offered a one-year contract.
The actor spoke with Deadline in 2019 about his contract negotiations.
"Well, let me say publicly, they didn’t offer me a two-year deal, and I don’t know why. I signed up for a year because that’s what they were offering. I love the show," he said before joking, "Don’t tell CBS that because I got to be a good negotiator."
When asked if he would leave the show before it came to its conclusion, Tom said that he would not want to do that.
"Let me say that it's not like you can get a new detective and bring him to the family dinner table," he said. "These people are related. So, as long as my fellow actors wanted [me] to come back, and that was my only real criteria, I was coming back."
The series has yet to be renewed for Season 11, but it maintains a strong viewership of around 11 to 13 million per episode. It is one of the Top 10 most watched dramas on television.
With ratings like this and the show's longevity, it's unlikely that the show would get canceled without giving viewers a proper send off or final season.
For now, it doesn't look like Tom Selleck or his mustache are going anywhere.
Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.