Meet Lovie Simone, the Star of 'Selah and the Spades' and 'The Craft'

Selah and the Spades revolves around a high school senior's quest to find her suitable replacement, someone who can make sure her clique, the Spades, will retain their prestigious position at the top of the school hierarchy.

Set in a Pennsylvania-based boarding school, The Haldwell, the coming-of-age drama charts Selah's (Lovie Simone) attempts to woo a younger schoolgirl, Paloma (Celeste O'Connor), and convince her to become the leader of the clique after she's gone.