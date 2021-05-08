Is Higgins Leaving 'Magnum P.I.' to Be With Ethan? (SPOILERS)

In the Season 3 finale of CBS's Magnum P.I. , Juliett Higgins seemed to make a decision. After her rocky romance with Ethan (Jay Ali) went south, it seemed like finally, finally Higgins and Magnum (Jay Hernandez) might become more than just partners. But Ethan threw a wrench in that plan pretty quickly.

In the penultimate episode of the season, Higgins and Ethan split, with the latter planning to go on an extended trip for Doctors Without Borders. The two were supposed to be taking a break in the season finale, but Ethan realized his mistake and asked to get back together. Although Higgins was ready for a long-distance relationship for a time, the doctor surprised her once again by asking her to come with him. And Higgins surprised all of us by agreeing.

By the end of the episode, Higgins was saying her goodbyes, but is this really it for her? Did Perdita Weeks really leave Magnum P.I.?

Is Higgins leaving 'Magnum P.I.'?

While it certainly looked like Higgins was riding off into the sunset with her boyfriend, it's important to note that the show did specify that she'd be gone for six months. It seems far more likely that Season 4 will either start after those six months are up, or Higgins may be missing for a short time next season before she makes her big return. Maybe after all that, Magnum will work up the nerve to actually be honest with her about his feelings.

Season 4 is indeed due back on our screens for the 2021 to 2022 television season, and the full cast is expected to return so far. Perdita has not spoken about any intent to leave the show. Neither CBS nor the Magnum P.I. showrunners have announced her departure either.

Heading into the season finale, Perdita also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, and her message should provide some relief for fans. Alongside a photo of Magnum and Higgins hugging, Perdita wrote, "Season finale this eve @magnumpicbs See you later alligator."