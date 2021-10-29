For the Last Time: Perdita Weeks Isn’t Married to an Imaginary Ben Feldman Clone

If you're on a nationally broadcast TV program, or one with a global reach thanks to streaming-service strategies/placement, then there's a good chance you've got tons of people all over the world who are just falling in love with you. Going to bed every single night coming up with dream scenarios in their head of how you'd somehow meet and how they'd made an impression on you.

It's all so very tiring and kind of tragic, because most people don't put that same kind of love into their own lives, significant others, jobs, friendships, etc.

But that doesn't stop many of us from wondering about the personal lives of celebrities, like Magnum P.I. star Perdita Weeks — is she married?