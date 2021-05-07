How Did Higgins' Husband Die on 'Magnum P.I.?' Her Origin Story Revealed

The Magnum P.I. reboot has kept fans of the original on their toes, but many are curious about Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks). The former MI6 agent has been the chief steward of Robin Masters' Hawaiian estate. While this new interpretation of the original Higgins doesn't share many traits with the original (played by John Hillerman), she's making her path as a new female character.

Fans have been curious how Higgins's husband died on Magnum P.I. Here's everything we know about his death.