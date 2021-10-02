Thomas Magnum Has a New Girlfriend and We Have Details

In addition to Magnum’s new love interest, Martin Martinez also joins the cast of Season 4 as Cade Jensen. Although he’s a little rough around the edges, the series synopsis describes Cade as “ambitious,” which is exactly how he earns a gig at La Mariana and develops a bond with TC.

If Martin looks familiar in the fall premiere, it’s probably because he is. The actor has previously been featured on Chicago P.D., Station 19, and Shameless, and he starred in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever as Oliver Martinez.

You can see Martin and Chantal on new episodes of Magnum P.I. at 9 p.m. EST Fridays on CBS.