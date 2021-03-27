Icepick's Health Has Taken a Turn for the Worse — but Is Corbin Bernsen Leaving 'Magnum P.I.'?

America can’t help but fall in love with a character that’s a little rough around the edges, and for Magnum P.I.’s Icepick, this is especially true.

Played by Corbin Bernsen, Icepick may have a history, but that doesn’t stop him from being one heck of a dad to his surrogate son, Rick Wright (who is played by Zachary Knighton). Despite being diagnosed with stage IV cancer, it seemed that Icepick would be along for the long run — until his health began to suffer. So is Corbin Bernsen leaving Magnum P.I.?