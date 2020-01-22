We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Where Are the Members of Monty Python Now? It's Been 45 Years Since 'The Holy Grail'

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, a founding member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, Terry Jones, passed away, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The revered British comic had been suffering from dementia for several years, as confirmed by his son, Bill, and it left him unable to speak. He was 77 years old at the time of his passing.

From Life of Brian to The Holy Grail, Terry Jones, and the rest of Monty Python, are totally iconic in the realm of British comedy. And with Terry's passing, we can't help but wonder, "where are the other members of Monty Python now?" 45 years after the release of The Holy Grail, most of them are retired, but doing well nonetheless.