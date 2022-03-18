Logo
Home > Tv > HBO Max
(L-R) Idara Victor, Jake Johnson, Jessica Lowe, Ophelia Lovibond, Oscar Montoya
Source: HBO Max

Here's What We Know About the Release Schedule and Episode Count for 'Minx'

By

Mar. 18 2022, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

Can one woman challenge the patriarchy through porn in the 1970s? The newest HBO Max comedy series Minx seeks to answer that question through the lens of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a proud feminist determined to make a difference with a revolutionary idea.

An erotic magazine ... for women.

Article continues below advertisement

Joyce is dubbed the "Porn Queen of Pasadena" for her valiant effort to shatter the glass ceiling in the patriarchal porn industry. Does Joyce succeed? How many episodes do Minx fans get to find out the answer? Here's what we know.

Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond)
Source: HBO Max

Can a proud feminist also be the porn queen of Pasadena?

Article continues below advertisement

How many episodes is 'Minx'? What's the release schedule?

Season 1 of Minx will have a grand total of 10 episodes, per an HBO Max press release.

The first two episodes, titled, "Not Like a Shvantz Right in the Face" and "Au Revoir, Double Dong," are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Two new episodes will drop on HBO Max every Thursday. If you like to wait until all the episodes are available to watch a show, then you'll have to wait until Thursday, April 14 so you can binge-watch the whole season.

Article continues below advertisement

Who's in the cast of 'Minx'?

Ophelia Lovibond plays Joyce, the main character of Minx, a dedicated feminist who genuinely wants her magazine to center around issues affecting women.

New Girl star Jake Johnson co-stars as Doug, a magazine publisher who sees a prime opportunity in Joyce's feminist magazine idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Idara Victor (of Rizzoli and Isles fame, among other roles) is Doug's secretary Tina. She has a hilarious moment in Episode 1 where she and Joyce meet for the first time. Joyce asks Tina for something to drink, so Tina calls her out for assuming she is the secretary because she is Black. Of course, it turns out Tina is Doug's secretary.

Jessica Lowe is another notable Minx cast member, portraying Bambi, a model who Doug hired to be Joyce's centerfold coordinator. Bambi's a bit ditzy but she means well and she's eager to work hard to bring Joyce's magazine, Minx, to life.

You can stream the first two episodes of Minx now on HBO Max. Two new episodes drop every Thursday.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

HBO Max's 'Minx' Is Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s — Is It Based on a True Story?

HBO Max Officially Orders 'The Batman' Spinoff Series About the Penguin

A Fan Favorite From Season 1 of 'White Lotus' Is Returning for Season 2 — Who Else Will We See?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.