La La Anthony's Successful Career on Television Has Made Her a Millionaire

Ever since she first appeared in the early 2000s on MTV, Alani Nicole "La La" Anthony (née Vázquez) has remained in the spotlight for one reason or another. As a television personality, actress, author, and successful entrepreneur, La La has carved out her own niche in the entertainment world and appeared in quite a few famous programs.

That level of fame, of course, has translated into a seriously impressive net worth. So, how much money has La La actually made over the years? Keep reading for a breakdown of her finances and personal life.

La La Anthony is a successful media personality who has taken part in many successful television programs such as Flavor of Love, I Love New York, For the Love of Ray J, Real Chance of Love, and Charm School with Ricki Lake.

Many fans may know La La for her relationship with basketball superstar Carmelo Anthony , but she has been a star in her own right for roughly two decades now. In that time, La La has hosted a variety of television shows and become a well-known influencer. With over 12 million followers on Instagram currently, she commands quite a presence online. Aside from pictures of her son and friends, she uses her page to promote her businesses as well as take on brand partnership deals.

What is La La Anthony's ethnic background?

As for her ethnic background, La La is of Puerto Rican heritage and was raised in New York City, and describes herself as "Afro-Puerto Rican." In a 2016 story that she wrote for PopSugar, La La touched on how important a role her heritage played in her upbringing and continues to play in her life today.

"A lot of people don't realize that I'm Puerto Rican or when they do, they think that means I can't be black. I identify as an Afro-Puerto Rican woman, and my Puerto Rican culture is in my blood and ingrained into my life," she wrote, adding that she speaks Spanish "fluently" and that her "grandparents were both Puerto Rican, born and raised in Yabucoa."

La La is also adamant about making her family's cultural heritage an important aspect of her son Kiyan's life. She wrote that it's important to her that Kiyan is raised "with a strong understanding of the importance of heritage and family, and while where you or your ancestors come from doesn't have to define who you are, it's important for us to embrace our family's cultural background and show pride in it." She added that she feels "really blessed to have such a diverse family history."

