The Reason Why Anna Wintour Always Wears Sunglasses Is Super Relatable

Please name a more iconic duo than fashion icon Anna Wintour and her oversized sunglasses . It's hard to do! Anna Wintour, Vogue's Editor in Chief since 1988, is almost never, ever without a pair of sunglasses , and to top it off, she's had the same signature bob since she was (allegedly!) 14 years old. However, Anna really hasn't really been super secretive about her styling choices. In fact, the explanations behind the sunglasses and hair really do make sense. Let's start with the sunglasses first.

In 2009, Anna admitted during a 60 Minutes interview that, "They are seriously useful. I can sit in a show and if I'm bored out of my mind, nobody will notice...At this point, they have become, really, armor." At the end of the day, isn't fashion just a form of amor for all of us? And if you think Anna is hiding something underneath those frames (besides really bored, sleepy eyes, apparently) you'd be wrong. Though it's rare, Anna does go without her favorite accessory — and she looks amazing without them, too.

Anna rarely even takes her sunglasses off inside. Like, it must actually be hard to see sometimes. But the limited visibility is worth it, apparently. Anna told CNN that her sunglasses are "incredibly useful because you avoid people knowing what you're thinking about." Very #relatable. She added, "They help me when I'm feeling a bit tired or sleepy. And maybe they've just become a crutch in part of who I am."

So, what's the deal with Anna's hairstyle?

Anna gave another super relatable answer: She's too lazy to change it. For Vogue's YouTube series Go Ask Anna, Rihanna broached the subject. Anna replied, "The one time I tried to change it, it was a disaster. I had to wear a hat for several months. So I'm way too anxious and too lazy to try it again." She also added, "I've had many hairdressers over the years and I can't remember how long I've had this haircut for." According to The Telegraph, Anna's had her bob since she was 14.

Here's Anna looking EXACTLY THE SAME in the '80s.

Source: Getty Images

That kind of commitment is precisely why Anna has been ruling the fashion scene the '70s, when she was first hired as one of Harper & Queens magazine's first editorial assistants. The UK native has incredible and diverse taste in fashion, but she also knows when it's okay to just stick with what you know and feel comfortable with. Change can be scary!