ARMY Members Are Hoping That BTS Will Make a Surprise Appearance at the 2021 Met Gala

Arguably one of the biggest moments for celebrity fashion outside of fashion week is the Met Gala . For one night, the who's who of pop culture descend on New York City to take part in the extravagant festivities hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Everyone from fashion industry icons and musicians to even notable influencers will walk down its carpet in the latest designer couture, making for quite a spectacle.

However, despite their influence and undeniable star power, BTS has never appeared at a single Met Gala, which has prompted some fans to wonder if 2021 will be the year that the K-pop superstars will finally take part in the festivities. So, is BTS actually going to the Met Gala in 2021? Keep reading to find out.

Is BTS finally going to attend the Met Gala in 2021? It doesn't seem likely.

Speculation among ARMY members about BTS potentially attending the 2021 Met Gala began around July 21, 2021, when Korean President Moon Jae-in announced that the group would join him at the 76th UN General Assembly on Sept. 14, 2021, one day after the Met Gala takes place.

However, the UN General Assembly's actual debate days aren't set to begin until Sept. 21, 2021. ARMY hopefuls still thought that there was a good chance that BTS would show up in New York City early to take part in both the MTV VMAs and the 2021 Met Gala. But the 2021 VMAs came and went, and BTS was not in attendance, opting instead to send a video message from Korea.

K media said @BTS_twt will visit Blue house to meet Korea president Moon Jaein on Sep 14. President Moon will appoint them as "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture" officially. BTS will reportedly attend the 76th UNGA on Sep 21 as special envoy in New York. pic.twitter.com/LdRiwmagVR — Soo Choi 💜 My Universe is coming! (@choi_bts2) September 11, 2021

This, of course, disheartened some loyal fans. On Sept. 10, 2021, AllKPop released a report basically confirming that BTS would not attend either the VMAs or the Met Gala. The publication claimed that the group was set to stay in Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in on Sept. 14, 2021, and would then head to the U.S. to take part in the UN General Assembly on Sept. 21, 2021. Given what AllKPop writes, it would be virtually impossible for BTS to attend the 2021 Met Gala.

As we mentioned, BTS has never actually appeared at any Met Galas since breaking onto the music scene in 2013. Neither the group members nor the Met Gala organizers have ever spoken about why BTS hasn’t been included in the yearly event yet despite questions from fans.