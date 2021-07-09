BTS' "Butter" Just Shattered a YouTube Views Record and It's Mind-Boggling

Social media, especially Twitter, seems to be entirely dominated by various K-Pop acts. And each mass-manufactured, studio-controlled group of performance artists has their own die-hard, scarily devoted base of fans that will go to some pretty insane lengths to ensure that their band will have the most followers or the most views or the most hashtags because it'll somehow validate the fact their spending their days creating another person's dream instead of their own.

BTS is a big example of this phenomenon. How big? Just look at how many views their new track, "Butter" received in an hour.