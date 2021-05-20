BTS Fans Are So Excited for "Butter," but What Time Will the Song Drop?

BTS is known for its tireless work ethic, so when dedicated ARMYs noticed some of the members changing up their appearances, they started to think that BTS could be back in the studio . During the 35th Golden Disk Awards, RM (Kim Nam-Joon) announced that BTS had a new song in the making — a song that fans could now arguably say is probably "Butter."

Many fans have theorized that any upcoming album is just a continuation or deluxe edition of the November 2020 album BE, but others think that new material has something to do with the word "fear." One Twitter user even theorized that a follow-up to BE, titled, BE Fearless, could be on the horizon.

Will "Butter" spark a new album era for BTS? Or is the single tiding fans over before they make a bigger announcement? You can stream "Butter" on platforms everywhere on May 21, 2021.