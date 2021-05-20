BTS Fans Are So Excited for "Butter," but What Time Will the Song Drop?By Anna Garrison
May. 20 2021, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
K-pop boy band BTS has been making audiences fall in love since their debut in 2013. Now an international musical sensation, fans are always thrilled at the prospect of new music, and their latest single is titled "Butter."
The song will release on Friday, May 21, 2021, but eager new fans and dedicated ARMYs alike want to know: What time does "Butter" come out? Here's everything we know about the new song's release time.
What time does BTS single "Butter" come out? It depends on your time zone.
The initial teaser for the song was released on May 18, 2021, and the 23-second clip promised lots of fun. The clip showed all seven members of BTS dancing along to a beat that Billboard refers to as "reminiscent of Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust.'" The only lyrics featured in the clip are, "Get it, let it roll!" which sounds like a "Dynamite"-esque up-and-at-'em track.
BTS is also slated to perform their new song "Butter" at the Billboard Music Awards, which will take place on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The song will be released on May 21, 2021, before their performance, and was described in a press release as "a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS."
"Butter" will premiere at 1 p.m. on May 21, 2021 in South Korea, but what time will it premiere across other time zones? All the times have been confirmed via BTS's official Twitter account, but they are subject to change. "Butter" will release at the following times across different time zones in the U.S.:
- Pacific time: 9 p.m. PDT on May 20, 2021
- Central time: 11 p.m. CDT on May 20, 2021
- Eastern time: 12 a.m. EST on May 21, 2021
If you're an international listener, never fear! "Butter" will premiere at the following times internationally:
- British time: 5 a.m. BST on May 21, 2021
- European time: 6 a.m. CEST on May 21, 2021
- Indian time: 9:30 a.m. IST on May 21, 2021
- Phillippine time: 12 p.m. PHT on May 21, 2021
- Australian time: 1:30 p.m. ACST on May 21, 2021
- Japanese time: 1:00 p.m. JST on May 21, 2021
Fans theorize that BTS could be working on a new album.
BTS is known for its tireless work ethic, so when dedicated ARMYs noticed some of the members changing up their appearances, they started to think that BTS could be back in the studio. During the 35th Golden Disk Awards, RM (Kim Nam-Joon) announced that BTS had a new song in the making — a song that fans could now arguably say is probably "Butter."
Many fans have theorized that any upcoming album is just a continuation or deluxe edition of the November 2020 album BE, but others think that new material has something to do with the word "fear." One Twitter user even theorized that a follow-up to BE, titled, BE Fearless, could be on the horizon.
Will "Butter" spark a new album era for BTS? Or is the single tiding fans over before they make a bigger announcement? You can stream "Butter" on platforms everywhere on May 21, 2021.