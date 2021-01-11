The ARMY Is Convinced There's a New BTS Album in the Making — Here's Why

Unstoppable K-pop band BTS last treated the ARMY to a new album in November 2020 — and a fair few believe that the next release is just around the corner.

Famed for their unparalleled work ethic — as an anecdote has it, Suga often sleeps in the recording studio — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook became known as the most prolific septet out there over the past several years.

But what's there to know about the new album? Can we expect it to drop in early 2021?