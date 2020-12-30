Start 2021 off Right With 26 New Year's Eve Jokes

Even though 2020 felt like the longest year in the history of ever, it is somehow about to be over. 2021 is right around the corner, and we couldn't possibly be more ready to say goodbye to 2020. (In fact, most of us were probably ready to say goodbye to 2020 back in March.)

We're guessing that this year — perhaps more than any other year — you could use a good laugh to make sure you start the new year off on the right foot. That's why we found these jokes for you!

Here are 26 New Year's Eve jokes that'll make for better conversation than sharing resolutions everyone knows you won't actually follow.