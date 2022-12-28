5 Realistic New Year's Resolutions You Might Actually Keep

And if that doesn't work, perhaps we can all just resolve to no longer have these resolutions to begin with. Indeed, one study back in 2016 apparently found that out of the 41 percent of Americans who made resolutions, only 9 percent felt they'd really kept them by year's end. (Unclear how many of those 9 percent are damn liars.)

Anyway, before you throw in the towel on the concept altogether, consider these five resolutions first. And if these sound awful, stick around for some ideas from social media users.