Here Are Our Picks for the Some of the Very Best Anime Series of 2022

With the year coming to a close, it's time to take a look back on some of our favorite anime titles that came out in 2022. Whether they were short and sweet or are still ongoing, were wildly popular or hidden gems, this year was jam-packed with anime to suit everyone's tastes. Now, we've got our own picks for the anime that truly blew us away.

In no particular order, here is Distractify's list for the best anime of 2022 and where you can watch them.