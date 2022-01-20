The 'Chainsaw Man' Manga Is Over for Now, but More Is on the Way

Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a poor young man who hunts devils alongside his demonic companion Pochita to try and pay off his crippling debt. After being killed by the yakuza, Pochita sacrifices his body so that Denji may live. The process grants Denji the ability to become a monster with chainsaws on his head and arms. He is soon recruited by the Public Safety Division and continues to kill devils for an honest living.

The future holds even more chainsaw action, in both anime and manga form.