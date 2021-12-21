The Animation Studio Behind the 'Chainsaw Man' Anime Is a Decorated Team in the Anime Biz

Chainsaw Man was originally written by Tatsuki Fujimoto. It follows a young man named Denji who tries to pay off his debilitating debt by hunting down devils. But after suffering betrayal, Denji becomes a devil himself with chainsaws for a head and arms.

News on Chainsaw Man was featured at Jump Festa 2022, including a preview for a continuation of the original manga and a release window for the anime adaptation. But who's in charge of bringing this decorated fan-favorite manga to life?