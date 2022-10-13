'Mob Psycho 100 III' Is Officially Streaming Weekly — Here's a Recap of the Past Two Seasons
The Fall 2022 anime season is jam-packed full of awesome premieres and new seasons of our favorite shows. Along with brand-new series like Chainsaw Man and an updated adaptation of Urusei Yatsura, shows like My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, and even Bleach are returning with all-new seasons. Then of course, there's Mob Psycho 100. After more than three years without new episodes (save for the occasional one-offs), the popular sci-fi anime is back with a third season titled Mob Psycho 100 III.
But even without a considerable gap between seasons, Mob Psycho 100 can get pretty trippy thanks to its stellar psychic power action and surreal visuals. You'd be excused if you'd need a refresher on past events.
Luckily, we've got you covered on the specifics. Check out our recap of the major events of Mob Psycho 100 to prepare yourself with keeping up with Season 3.
Here's our recap of the first two seasons of 'Mob Psycho 100'.
Mob Psycho 100 follows the tale of middle school student Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama. Despite his polite and unassuming demeanor, he is an incredibly powerful psychic. His powers are linked to his emotional state, so he keeps his mood stagnant as often as possible. But every so often, he becomes overwhelmed by certain emotions, manifesting in explosions of power. He works as an assistant to Reigen Arataka, a con man posing as a spirit medium who leads Mob to actual spirits for him to exorcise.
In the first season of Mob Psycho 100, Mob attempts to fit in at school and lead a normal but fulfilling life. Meanwhile, he continues to work for Reigen to exorcise spirits. One of Mob's mission leads him to exorcise a high-level spirit known as Dimple. Dimple then assumes a smaller and weaker form and becomes Mob's companion.
All the while, he encounters psychics like Teruki "Teru" Hanazawa who challenge him for his power.
Mob eventually manages to make friends at school, but his actions inadvertently grab the attention of rival schools as well as an evil organization of psychics known as "Claw." Agents of Claw manage to kidnap several young psychics, including Mob's brother Ritsu who had awakened to his own powers.
Mob and his new frenemy Teru manage to rescue the kids from Claw. Mob and Reigen even manage to take down one of their division leaders.
Whereas Season 1 saw Mob learning to accept his powers as a part of him, Season 2 went even more introspective. Throughout the season, Mob encounters other psychics who force him to confront his own feelings. Up until this point, Mob has always feared letting his overwhelming emotions fuel his powers. He eventually learns that letting himself feel his feelings allows him to process them in more healthy ways. He even builds a more honest relationship with Reigen.
But Claw soon returns, making even bigger moves than before. The organization's leader and all-powerful psychic, Toichiro Suzuki, is gearing up to destroy the city in his bid for world domination. Mob and his friends team up once more to stop Toichiro from enacting his plans. After a long and difficult battle, Mob is able to talk Toichiro down from his plot. However, their psychic battle resulted in the growth of an immense broccoli plant dubbed "the Divine Tree" by the city.
The all-new season sees Mob at a crossroads in his life. As Mob prepares to graduate middle school and enter high school, his friends begin discussing what they want to do with their lives. Mob begins to struggle with that answer himself.
Meanwhile, a new cult revolving around Mob's actions begins to surface, and Dimple appears to be making moves on his own now as well.
Catch new episodes of Mob Psycho 100 every Wednesday on Crunchyroll.