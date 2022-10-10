The 'Chainsaw Man' Anime Is Finally Coming out This Week — How Many Episodes Is It?
One of the most highly anticipated anime of the year is almost here. Chainsaw Man will officially begin streaming this week. This adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga comes from MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and the final season of Attack on Titan. The show is set to be simulcast internationally to coincide with its Japanese broadcast.
Featuring intricate animation and deeply visceral imagery to go along with its shockingly emotional story, Chainsaw Man will certainly be one of the hottest titles of the Fall 2022 anime season. The premiere season already sees the return of heavy hitters like My Hero Academia and Spy x Family.
We want as many episodes as possible, but how many episodes will Chainsaw Man last as of now?
How many episodes is 'Chainsaw Man'?
Chainsaw Man follows a young man named Denji, a poor young man trying to work off the debilitating debt that he inadvertently inherited from his father. After being betrayed by the yakuza and left for dead, Denji makes a contract with his dog-like chainsaw devil companion, Pochita. This contract grants Denji the ability to become a human-devil hybrid who wields chainsaws on his limbs and head.
He is soon recruited by the Public Safety Division to protect humanity from violent devils.
As of writing, the series is currently slated to last 12 episodes throughout the remainder of the fall season. It is currently unknown whether or not the series will receive more episodes to at least cover the first major arc of the original manga.
But as an added touch, each episode will have its own unique ending theme.
Whereas anime shows typically have one or two songs play during the credits of a given season, every episode of Chainsaw Man will have a different song sung by a different Japanese artist. The line-up includes music groups like Queen Bee, who previously performed the first opening theme for Dororo; as well as MAXIMUM THE HORMONE of Death Note fame.
Chainsaw Man will begin streaming on Crunchyroll starting Oct. 12.