'Urusei Yatsura' Is Getting a Modernized Anime Revival — When's the Release Date?

In the preview, Ataru openly struggles to adjust to life with his new romantic partner. Meanwhile, Lum is all too happy to get to know her unwitting betrothed. His situation is exacerbated by the many colorful characters in their lives.

The teaser also reveals a release window. The Urusei Yatsura revival is scheduled to air in Japan some time in October 2022. While there is no exact date as of yet, the anime is slated squarely within the fall anime season. The series is expected to last four cours.