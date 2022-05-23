'Urusei Yatsura' Is Getting a Modernized Anime Revival — When's the Release Date?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
If you know manga artist Rumiko Takahashi, then you might know many of her impactful works. One of the wealthiest women in Japan according to My Anime List, this award-winning manga artist is widely known for her work on InuYasha, Ranma 1/2, and Maison Ikkoku. Then of course, there's Urusei Yatsura. Released as her first major work back in 1978, this sci-fi rom-com is among her most celebrated series. Now it's coming back with an all-new anime revival.
The manga was first adapted into an anime that premiered in October 1981. The first anime lasted for nearly 200 episodes across five years and saw four animated films released in theaters. The series has since remained alive through cheeky references and anniversary specials, but a new anime is currently in the works. This new adaptation is being produced by David Production, the same studio responsible for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Do we have a release date yet?
When is the release date for the 'Urusei Yatsura' revival anime?
Urusei Yatsura follows the romantic and comical misadventures of an alien named Lum and a flirtatious human simpleton named Ataru Moroboshi. After Lum's intergalactic family arrives to take over Earth, Ataru is unwittingly chosen as Earth's last defense. In a desperate bid to return to his normal life, he accidentally makes a marriage proposal to Lum while saving the world in the process. She gleefully accepts his hand in marriage, dragging a reluctant Ataru into plenty of wacky sci-fi antics.
The series was first unveiled in January 2022 with a short teaser. It was followed by a more substantial preview in May, which offers a glimpse into the Japanese voice cast. Lum will be portrayed by Sumire Uesaka, who has been featured in the Japanese dub for Final Fantasy VII Remake. Ataru is voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya, best known for portraying Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan. The preview also features a modernized version of "Lum's Love Song," the theme song for the first anime adaptation.
In the preview, Ataru openly struggles to adjust to life with his new romantic partner. Meanwhile, Lum is all too happy to get to know her unwitting betrothed. His situation is exacerbated by the many colorful characters in their lives.
The teaser also reveals a release window. The Urusei Yatsura revival is scheduled to air in Japan some time in October 2022. While there is no exact date as of yet, the anime is slated squarely within the fall anime season. The series is expected to last four cours.
As of writing, it is unclear whether or not the series will be streaming internationally on platforms like Crunchyroll. However, the previous anime adaptation has been released internationally on multiple occasions and has even received several different English dubs. It stands to reason that international fans of the anime will be able to watch the new adaptation on their favorite streaming service soon enough.
