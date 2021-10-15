For those of you who haven't seen the anime or read the manga for Fire Force, consider it a cross between the book Fahrenheit 451 and the series Jujutsu Kaisen. It's all about a world where firefighters don't put out blazes. Instead, they use pyrokinetic abilities of their own to defeat people who turn into monsters after they spontaneously combust.The series follows Shinra Kusakabe, who's convinced his brother is still alive after he was told he died in the same house fire that killed their parents. He joins one of these firefighting teams, Special Fire Force 8 to be exact, as a means to find out what really happened. \n\nSo far, there have been two seasons, and fans are looking forward to more. So, when is Season 3 of Fire Force coming out? Here's what we know.When is 'Fire Force' Season 3 coming out?So far, Season 3 of Fire Force hasn't been confirmed. The show first aired in 2019, and the second season came out the following year, so many fans expected the next season to be out sometime in 2021. But we are still dealing with the pandemic, so there may still be plans for another season that just haven't been able to be executed yet.On top of that, there was an arson attack at Kyoto Animation Studio where the Fire Force anime is being made. In July of 2019, one of the buildings was set on fire in what is being called one of Japan's worst mass killings in decades, according to CNN. More than 30 people were killed, and lots of the equipment was destroyed, which could also have caused a delay in production.When is the 'Fire Force' manga's final arc?If the Fire Force anime does get a third season, it's still got a lot of content to work with. According to Anime News Network, it has just entered its final arc in 2021, after beginning in 2015. Its creator, Atsushi Ōkubo, is also the person behind the popular series Soul Eater. In 2020, he suggested that Fire Force would be ending soon."The story is also in its final stage, and for me, I plan for this to be my last manga, so please accompany me until the very end," Ōkubo said in the author's commentary of the Fire Force manga. The manga is popular — there are millions of copies in circulation, according to the series' Twitter.Because of this, it definitely would make sense for the Fire Force anime to continue. But the manga was never meant to be particularly long. In an interview, Ōkubo said it wouldn't be more than 50 volumes, according to Fire Force Manga Online. Plus, so many major plot points are uncovered in the first two seasons of the anime that the adaptation might not continue for too many more seasons.\n\nYou can watch Fire Force on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.