'My Hero Academia' Is Getting Two Anime Specials This Summer

'My Hero Academia' Is Getting Two Anime Specials This SummerBy Kori Williams
May. 12 2022, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
There's been a My Hero Academia–sized hole in our hearts since the fifth season ended. Even though the next season has been confirmed, we need something to get us through until it premieres.
Luckily, we are getting some new My Hero Academia content. The anime is getting a special that's coming out later in 2022. Here's what we know about it and when the release date is set to arrive.
When is the 'My Hero Academia' anime special release date?
According to the My Hero Academia website, a two-episode special of the anime will be coming out in the summer of 2022. For Japan, this special will be in theaters from June 16–19, and will stream online at some point this summer — but a specific date for this wasn't given yet and it's not clear where the episodes will stream.
In one episode, we will see the Hero League Baseball (HLB) come to life. Here, two teams will be pitted against each other. One of them is led by the pro-hero and one of the top 10 heroes in Japan, Gang Orca. The other is led by the Lion Hero, Shishido. Both pros want to win the number one spot and reach out to students at U.A. High to make it happen.
On the poster for the episodes, we see some well-loved U.A. High students ready to play baseball and each of them is from class 1-A. On Gang Orca's side, there's Eijiro Kirishima, Minoru Mineta, Denki Kaminari, and Rikido Sato. On Shishido's side, there's Kyoka Jiro, Mezo Shoji, and Mashirao Ojiro.
In addition, the pro-heroes Mount Lady is also on the poster on Gang Orca's side with Fat Gum in the center. Tamaki Amajiki, who's a member of The Big Three, is on Shishido's side. There's also a logo for the HLB in the center featuring a baseball that looks like strong All Might.
In the baseball game, each team's members are able to use their Quirks to help them win, although there are some heroes, like Jiro, whose abilities don't seem like they would help out much. Fans will have to watch to see how they apply their skills. Jiro, for example, has super-sensitive hearing and can use sound waves to attack targets.
For now, there's no plot information about the second episode of the My Hero Academia special. But more information should be available the closer we get to the premiere.
When is the premiere date for 'My Hero Academia' Season 6?
Aside from this special, we won't see Season 6 of the My Hero Academia until the fall of 2022. It will be based on the Paranormal Liberation War arc of the anime. According to the series' Fandom, this arc continues after the students return to U.A. from winter break. Deku is still trying to get control of his Blackwhip ability, but trouble is never too far behind.
Unfortunately, the pros are still trying to get information out of Kurogiri and figure out the secrets behind the Nomus. But the more they find out, the more it becomes a personal heartache for two of our faves in particular.
You can watch My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll and Hulu.