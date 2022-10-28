'The Simpsons' Has a 'Death Note' Parody in This Year's "Treehouse of Horror"

Every year, The Simpsons airs a Halloween-themed anthology known as the Treehouse of Horror. In these specials, the long-running animated sitcom becomes a collection of spooky and quirky shorts dedicated to the spirit of Halloween. As an added treat, the names in the end credits are typically changed to become horror-themed.

With the show's 34th season underway, this year's Treehouse of Horror steps things up to a considerable degree.