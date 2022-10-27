'The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror' Has Been Delighting (and Spooking) Fans for Decades

As a special bonus, Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It aired on Oct. 23, 2022, which is a parody of It.

Treehouse of Horror XXXIII airs on Oct. 30, 2022. It contains the segments "The Pookadook," which is a parody of The Babadook, "Death Tome," which is a parody of Death Note, and "Simpsonworld," which is a parody of Westworld.