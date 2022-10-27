'The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror' Has Been Delighting (and Spooking) Fans for Decades
There's nothing that gets fans of The Simpsons quite as excited as its yearly Treehouse of Horror episodes. The spooky Halloween-themed episodes of the longest-running animated show on television have delighted fans for decades and show no sign of stopping anytime soon.
With that being said, here's a complete list of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror, including its segments. There's a lot to unpack here, so let's get to it!
1.) 'Treehouse of Horror I'
The first episode of Treehouse of Horror aired on Oct. 25, 1990. It contains the segments "Bad Dream House," which is a parody of Poltergeist and The Amityville Horror, "Hungry are the Damned," which is a parody of To Serve Man, and "The Raven," which is a parody of the film of the same name.
2.) 'Treehouse of Horror II'
Treehouse of Horror II aired on Oct. 31, 1991. It contains the segments "The Monkey's Paw," which is a parody of the film of the same name, "The Bart Zone," which is a parody of It's a Good Life, and "If I Only Had a Brain," which is a parody of Frankenstein.
3.) 'Treehouse of Horror III'
Treehouse of Horror III aired on Oct. 29, 1992. It contains the segments "Clowns Without Pity," which is a parody of Child's Play, "King Homer," which is a parody of King Kong, and "Dial 'Z' for Zombies," which is a parody of Night of the Living Dead.
4.) 'Treehouse of Horror IV'
Treehouse of Horror IV aired on Oct. 28, 1993. It contains the segments "Wraparounds," which is a parody of Night Gallery, "The Devil and Homer Simpson," which is a parody of The Devil and Daniel Webster, "Terror at 5 1/2 Feet," which is a parody of Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, and "Bart Simpson's Dracula," which is a parody of Bram Stoker's Dracula.
5.) 'Treehouse of Horror V'
Treehouse of Horror V aired on Oct. 30, 1994. It contains the segments "The Shinning," which is a parody of The Shining, "Time and Punishment," which is a parody of A Sound of Thunder, and "Nightmare Cafeteria," which is a parody of Soylent Green.
6.) 'Treehouse of Horror VI'
Treehouse of Horror VI aired on Oct. 29, 1995. It contains the segments "Attack of the 50-Foot Eyesores," which is a parody of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, "Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace," which is a parody of A Nightmare on Elm Street, and "Homer3," which is a parody of Little Girl Lost.
7.) 'Treehouse of Horror VII'
Treehouse of Horror VII aired on Oct. 27, 1996. It contains the segments "The Thing and I," "The Genesis Tub," which is a parody of The Little People, and "Citizen Kang," which parodies the 1996 U.S. presidential election.
8.) 'Treehouse of Horror VIII'
Treehouse of Horror VIII aired on Oct. 26, 1997. It contains the segments "The HΩmega Man," which is a parody of The Omega Man, "Fly vs. Fly," which is a parody of The Fly, and "Easy Bake Coven."
9.) 'Treehouse of Horror IX'
Treehouse of Horror IX aired on Oct. 25, 1998. It contains the segments "Hell Toupée," which is a parody of Amazing Stories, "The Terror of Tiny Toon," which is a parody of Stay Tuned, and "Starship Poopers."
10.) 'Treehouse of Horror X'
Treehouse of Horror X aired on Oct. 21, 1999. It contains the segments "I Know What You Diddily-Iddily-Did," which is a parody of I Know What You Did Last Summer, "Desperately Xeeking Xena," which is a parody of Fantastic Four, and "Life's a Glitch, Then You Die," which is a parody of the "Year 2000 Problem."
11.) 'Treehouse of Horror XI'
Treehouse of Horror XI aired on Nov. 1, 2000. It contains the segments "G-G-Ghost D-D-Dad," which is a parody of Ghost Dad, "Scary Tales Can Come True," which is a parody of Grimms' Fairy Tales, and "Night of the Dolphin," which is a parody of The Day of the Dolphin.
12.) 'Treehouse of Horror XII'
Treehouse of Horror XII aired on Nov. 6, 2001. It contains the segments "Hex and the City," "House of Whacks," which is a parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and "Wiz Kids," which is a parody of Harry Potter.
13.) 'Treehouse of Horror XIII'
Treehouse of Horror XIII aired on Nov. 3, 2002. It contains the segments "Send in the Clones," which is a parody of Multiplicity, "The Fright to Creep and Scare Harms," and "The Island of Dr. Hibbert," which is a parody of The Island of Doctor Moreau.
14.) 'Treehouse of Horror XIV'
Treehouse of Horror XIV aired on Nov. 2, 2003. It contains the segments "Reaper Madness," "Frinkenstein," which is a parody of Frankenstein, and "Stop the World, I Want to Goof Off," which is a parody of A Kind of a Stopwatch.
15.) 'Treehouse of Horror XV'
Treehouse of Horror XV aired on Nov. 7, 2004. It contains the segments "The Ned Zone," which is a parody of The Dead Zone, "Four Beheadings and a Funeral," which is a parody of From Hell, and "In the Belly of the Boss," which is a parody of Fantastic Voyage.
16.) 'Treehouse of Horror XVI'
Treehouse of Horror XVI aired on Nov. 6, 2005. It contains the segments "B.I. Bartificial Intelligence," which is a parody of A.I. Artificial Intelligence, "Survival of the Fattest," which is a parody of The Most Dangerous Game, and "I've Grown a Costume on Your Face," which is a parody of The Masks.
17.) 'Treehouse of Horror XVII'
Treehouse of Horror XVII aired on Nov. 5, 2006. It contains the segments "Married to the Blob," which is a parody of The Blob, "You Gotta Know When to Golem," which is a parody of The Golem, and "The Day the Earth Looked Stupid," which is a parody of The War of the Worlds.
18.) 'Treehouse of Horror XVIII'
Treehouse of Horror XVIII aired on Nov. 4, 2007. It contains the segments "E.T., Go Home," which is a parody of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, "Mr. & Mrs. Simpson," which is a parody of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and "Heck House."
19.) 'Treehouse of Horror XIX'
Treehouse of Horror XIX aired on Nov. 2, 2008. It contains the segments "Untitled Robot Parody," which is a parody of Transformers, "How to Get Ahead in Dead-vertising," and "It's the Grand Pumpkin, Milhouse," which is a parody of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.
20.) 'Treehouse of Horror XX'
Treehouse of Horror XX aired on Oct. 18, 2009. It contains the segments "Dial 'M' for Murder or Press '#' to Return to Main Menu," which is a parody of Strangers on a Train, "Don't Have a Cow, Mankind," which is a parody of 28 Days Later, and "There's No Business Like Moe Business," which is a parody of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
21.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXI'
Treehouse of Horror XXI aired on Nov. 7, 2010. It contains the segments "War and Pieces," which is a parody of Jumanji, "Master and Cadaver," which is a parody of Dead Calm, and "Tweenlight," which is a parody of Twilight.
22.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXII'
Treehouse of Horror XXII aired on Oct. 30, 2011. It contains the segments "The Diving Bell and Butterball," which is a parody of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, "Dial D for Diddly," which is a parody of Dexter, and "In the Na'Vi," which is a parody of Avatar.
23.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXIII'
Treehouse of Horror XXIII aired on Oct. 7, 2012. It contains the segments "The Greatest Story Ever Holed," "Un-normal Activity," which is a parody of Paranormal Activity, and "Bart & Homer's Excellent Adventure," which is a parody of Back to the Future.
24.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXIV'
Treehouse of Horror XXIV aired on Oct. 6, 2013. It contains the segments "Oh the Places You'll D'oh," which is a parody of The Cat in the Hat, "Dead and Shoulders," which is a parody of The Thing with Two Heads, and "Freaks no Geeks," which is a parody of Freaks.
25.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXV'
Treehouse of Horror XXV aired on Oct. 19, 2014. It contains the segments "School Is Hell," "A Clockwork Yellow," which is a parody of A Clockwork Orange, and "The Others," which is a parody of the film of the same name.
26.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXVI'
Treehouse of Horror XXVI aired on Oct. 25, 2015. It contains the segments "Wanted: Dead, Then Alive," "Homerzilla," which is a parody of Godzilla, and "Telepaths of Glory," which is a parody of Chronicle.
27.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXVII'
Treehouse of Horror XXVII aired on Oct. 16, 2016. It contains the segments "Dry Hard," which is a parody of The Hunger Games, "BFF R.I.P," and "Moefinger," which is a parody of Goldfinger.
28.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXVIII'
Treehouse of Horror XXVIII aired on Oct. 22, 2017. It contains the segments "The Exor-Sis," which is a parody of The Exorcist, "Coralisa," which is a parody of Coraline, and "Mmm ... Homer," which is a parody of Survivor Type.
29.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXIX'
Treehouse of Horror XXIX aired on Oct. 21, 2018. It contains the segments "Intrusion of the Pod-Y Switchers," which is a parody of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, "Multiplisa-ty," which is a parody of Split, and "Geriatric Park," which is a parody of Jurassic Park.
30.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXX'
Treehouse of Horror XXX aired on Oct. 20, 2019. It contains the segments "Prologue," which is a parody of The Omen, "Danger Things," which is a parody of Stranger Things, "Heaven Swipes Right," which is a parody of Heaven Can Wait, and "When Hairy Met Slimy," which is a parody of The Shape of Water.
31.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXXI'
Treehouse of Horror XXXI aired on Nov. 1, 2020. It contains the segments "Toy Gory," which is a parody of Toy Story, "Into the Homerverse," which is a parody of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and "Be Nine, Rewind," which is a parody of Russian Doll.
32.) 'Treehouse of Horror XXXII'
Treehouse of Horror XXXII aired on Oct. 10, 2021. It contains the segments "Barti," which is a parody of Bambi, "Bong Joon Ho’s 'This Side of Parasite'," which is a parody of Parasite, "Nightmare on Elm Tree," "Poetic Interlude" (aka "The Telltale Bart"), which is a parody of the artwork of Edward Gorey, and "Dead Ringer," which is a parody of The Ring.
33.) 'Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It' + 'Treehouse of Horror XXXIII'
As a special bonus, Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It aired on Oct. 23, 2022, which is a parody of It.
Treehouse of Horror XXXIII airs on Oct. 30, 2022. It contains the segments "The Pookadook," which is a parody of The Babadook, "Death Tome," which is a parody of Death Note, and "Simpsonworld," which is a parody of Westworld.