When Can 'South Park' Fans Stream New Episodes on HBO Max? We've Got Answers

Things have certainly changed since South Park first premiered 25 years ago. Blockbuster is out of business, Netflix went from mailing out DVDs to becoming the world's first major streaming platform, and we saw the birth of a new millennium.

South Park has certainly persisted as a comedic constant in an ever-changing world. After its first episode aired in 1997, the show is now in its 25th season. South Park's official 25-year anniversary will be on Aug. 13, 2022.