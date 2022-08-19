'Family Guy' Has Some of the Best and Worst Moments to Grace Our TVs

Family Guy, which has been on television since 1999 and is still airing today, follows Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane)’s antics with his family. Wife Lois (Alex Borstein) tries to reel in Peter, who is often the wild and crazy one in each episode. There’s also his kids, boy-crazy Meg (Mila Kunis), weirdo Chris (Seth Green), and matricidal infant Stewie. And finally, the voice of reason is naturally Peter’s dog, Brian. So here are our picks for the best and worst episodes of Family Guy.