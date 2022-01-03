The 'South Park' Writers Have Upset Some Very Famous Celebs –– Including Ed Sheeran

An episode of South Park from Season 1 titled “Mecha Streisand" was heavily focused on Barbra Streisand, who is depicted as turning into a huge mechanical dinosaur. It turns out, she had no idea she was going to play such a huge role in the show and she wasn’t too happy about it. According to Mirabella via Cheat Sheet, she said, “I wasn’t even aware of the show until I read in Time magazine that they had used me in a very negative way.“ She also mentioned that she does still enjoy satire and parody comedy though.