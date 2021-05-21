Honey Boo Boo's Health Is a Concern Among Her Fans and Family

In a clip released ahead of the May 21, 2021, episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Alana meets with a doctor to talk about the possibility of being diagnosed with diabetes . The doctor explains to her that, if the test comes back positive, she will need to change some of her eating habits to reduce the risk of negatively affecting her health.

Although Alana hasn't come out to say she was diagnosed with diabetes, it does run in her family. Her father, Mike Thompson, also known to fans as Sugar Bear, lives with diabetes, and it has caused health problems for him over the years.

On the show, he has expressed concern over passing the hereditary disease to his daughter, but so far, it's unclear if Alana has diabetes or not.