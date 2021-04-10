Mama June Has Four Daughters — but Where Are They in 2021?By Pretty Honore
Recent episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption shed light on how deeply drug addiction can damage a family. After many years of drug abuse, June Shannon is sober and ready to make amends with her loved ones — more specifically, her kids.
Over the years, we’ve been introduced to all four of Mama June’s daughters. Where are Mama June’s kids now?
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson — 15
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is no longer the tiara-wearing toddler that we met in 2012. In recent episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption, we see that although Alana has the support of her sisters and her (somewhat estranged) father, Sugar Bear, she can’t help but miss her mom.
Alana shared in a recent clip, “It’s just hard because you wasn’t there for my first day of high school, and I think that’s a pretty big thing. It was hard for me not having my mom there, and I had to come home and tell Pumpkin what I was doing.”
In August, Alana will turn 16 years old, and, with the exception of Mama June’s drama, it appears that Alana lives a pretty normal life — and it’s all thanks to her sister Pumpkin.
Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird — 21
Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon married her husband, Joshua Efird, shortly after they welcomed their daughter Ella in December of 2017. Pumpkin and her husband have had custody of her now 15-year-old sister Alana since Mama June was arrested in March of 2019.
The 21-year-old recently noted that although her time on reality television was good while it lasted, she’s hoping to switch career paths soon. She shared, "Honestly, I want to go ahead and say goodbye if I'm being completely honest. Only because Alana grew up doing this, and you don't really have a normal life during production.”
Pumpkin added, “We have two days off a week, and I can't get my life together in two days. I enjoy doing the show. I enjoy the income that it brings. I enjoy the lives that we impact. Ultimately, I want to go and be a nurse at a hospital. I want to go and make an impact in a hospital somewhere. TV is not something that I think any of us really want to do anymore, but we just keep pushing ourselves."
In 2020, Pumpkin jumpstarted her weight loss journey and credited Boombod Weight Loss Shot Drink and exercise for helping her lose over 40 pounds, but her sisters have taken a different approach to getting fit.
Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon — 24
Last year, 24-year-old Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and her sister Anna spent $120,000 on plastic surgery, and Jessica reportedly shed a total of 50 pounds. Since her procedure, Jessica has been vocal about maintaining her weight loss and staying committed to her fitness goals.
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell — 26
In 2017, 26-year-old Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Mama June’s oldest daughter, announced her split from her soon-to-be ex-husband and father of her two children, Michael Cardwell, and moved in with her ex-stepdad Sugar Bear and his wife, Jennifer Lamb, but it wasn’t long before Anna would find love again.
In early 2019, Anna revealed that she was dating Eldridge Toney, and despite Anna’s ongoing divorce proceedings, the two are focused on planning a future together. Anna, who underwent plastic surgery alongside her sister in 2020, also recently bought her dream home, where she lives with Eldridge and her two daughters.
Anna revealed, "Eldridge and I are hoping to get married within the next year, and we want a child together. Eldridge is great with the girls, and we wanted to have a bigger home to raise our family in. We fell in love with the property being along the lakeside."
