Is Honey Boo Boo Getting Weight Loss Surgery? Here's What She's Said

As of now, Alana's highly talked-about weight loss surgery hasn’t actually been confirmed. She talked to Entertainment Tonight in July 2022 about the procedure, which reports have estimated to cost $13,000. She said it’s “still in the works.”

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Alana took home $50,000 per episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo on TLC between 2012 and 2014. Financing the procedure is likely not the issue at hand; rather, it seems she’s just not sure if it’s the right thing for her to do.