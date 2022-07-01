Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird Shares Details About Her Relationship With Sister Anna (EXCLUSIVE)

Over the years, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's family — including her mom June "Mama June" Shannon, and her three older sisters — has seen a couple of different reality shows on different networks, and many of the family members have remained in the spotlight.

The one sister who seems to prefer life away from cameras, however, is Alana's older sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Alana's other sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, spoke about whether she has any contact with Anna now.