Is 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Engaged?

Honey Boo Boo — who June once said is known as "the diva beauty queen" — became known for her eccentric personality, Southern roots, and affinity for "go-go juice." Said "juice" was actually just Mountain Dew mixed with Red Bull.

Since her days on Toddlers and Tiaras, Honey Boo Boo got her own TLC series — Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — and currently stars alongside her family in We TV's Mama June: Road to Redemption. When it first aired in 2017, the series was called Mama June: From Not to Hot.