Here's How You Can Watch Old Episodes of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo'By Chrissy Bobic
May. 13 2022, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
Although Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled in 2014, it is still remembered fondly by fans who saw June "Mama June" Shannon's family as a breath of fresh air from the perfectionist reality TV families that came before them. But with Season 6 of Mama June: Road to Redemption here, fans are curious about how you can watch Here Comes Honey Boo Boo episodes.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was first introduced in an episode of Toddlers & Tiaras. She and her family were given their own show soon after, which detailed Alana's pageant adventures and gave fans a closer look at their family in rural Georgia.
From Mama June's "forklift foot," which was how they described her permanently damaged foot from a work accident, to the train that went by multiple times per day and seemed just a touch too close to the family house, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo remains an iconic part of our pop culture.
How can you watch 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' episodes?
Right now, it's a little tough to find old episodes of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo on different streaming platforms. It is on Prime Video, however it may not be available to stream in your area. You can also find clips and even a full episode or two on YouTube. Dailymotion features full episodes right now, though that can change, since different users upload the videos themselves.
Here Comes Honey Boo Boo originally aired on TLC, but there aren't episodes on the Discovery Plus streaming app, which hosts other TLC shows. If you're really desperate to watch old episodes, you can buy DVDs online.
Because as of right now, there doesn't seem to be one designated place to watch the show that gave us a closer peek at Honey Boo Boo's life at the start of her reality TV fame.
Is 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' on Hulu?
Here Comes Honey Boo Boo isn't on Netflix, but it is reportedly on Hulu. However, you have to have the Hulu Live subscription in order to access episodes.
You can watch Season 5 of Mama June: Road to Redemption on WeTV's website if you have a subscription. But seasons before that aren't available right now for streaming.
Why did 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' end?
To some, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo might feel like it lasted quite a while, but it was only on TV for four seasons over the span of two years before its 2014 cancellation. TLC canceled the show after reports surfaces of Mama June allegedly dating a sex offender at the time.
"TLC has canceled the series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and ended all activities around the series, effective immediately," the network said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. "Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children's ongoing comfort and well-being."
Season 1 of Mama June: From Not to Hot premiered on WeTV in 2017. The title was later changed to Mama June: Road to Redemption, and it's possible that the title will see at least one more alteration before the series ends for good.
But all fans really care about is the fact that they get more of Honey Boo Boo's family on TV.
Watch Mama June: Road to Redemption on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.