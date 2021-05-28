Honey Boo Boo Is Now Dating Boys — Do You Feel Old Yet?

It seems like just yesterday that Alana Thompson, aka. Honey Boo Boo, was drinking her "Go-Go Juice" on Toddlers & Tiaras and stealing hearts as a mini beauty pageant queen. Fans continued to watch her grow up on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot, which is now Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Somehow, Alana has now gotten old enough to have a boyfriend.