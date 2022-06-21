Congrats! 22-Year-Old Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Is Now a Mother-of-Four (PHOTOS)

We’ve watched the now 22-year-old grow up right before our eyes. After June’s drug addiction spun out of control, she and her husband, Josh Efird, stepped up in her absence. In June, Pumpkin got full custody of her little sister — and as a result, a pretty full house.

Now, their family has gotten even bigger as exclusive photos reveal that Pumpkin just had twins! The news comes not long after the birth of their now almost 1-year-old son, Bentley. How many kids does Lauryn have now? Here’s what we know.