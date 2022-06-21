Congrats! 22-Year-Old Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Is Now a Mother-of-Four (PHOTOS)
When Alana Thompson — formerly known as Honey Boo Boo — made her debut on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras, viewers were also introduced to her immediate family. June Shannon became the center of attention after the premiere of Mama June: From Hot to Not, but over the years, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird stole the show.
We’ve watched the now 22-year-old grow up right before our eyes. After June’s drug addiction spun out of control, she and her husband, Josh Efird, stepped up in her absence. In June, Pumpkin got full custody of her little sister — and as a result, a pretty full house.
Now, their family has gotten even bigger as exclusive photos reveal that Pumpkin just had twins! The news comes not long after the birth of their now almost 1-year-old son, Bentley. How many kids does Lauryn have now? Here’s what we know.
How many kids do ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’s Lauryn Shannon and her husband, Josh Efird, have?
Josh and Pumpkin dated for less than a year before he popped the question. While Lauryn was only 16 at the time, the two planned to tie the knot as soon as she turned 18. And in 2018, they did exactly that in Las Vegas. Months before tying the knot, the couple welcomed their now 4-year-old daughter, Ella Grace Efird.
It wasn’t until April of 2021 that she announced that she and her husband were expecting baby number two. Only a few months later, Pumpkin gave birth to baby Bentley Jameson Efird. On Instagram, she posted a picture of the newborn that was captioned, “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions, our baby boy has finally made his debut.”
Not long after, outlets reported that the couple was growing their family. Along with winning their months-long custody battle against June, Pumpkin and Josh also welcomed twins!
Did pumpkin just have twins? Details!
In April, a source close to the cast told TMZ that Pumpkin was expecting not one but two bundles of joy. The couple confirmed the report when they shared exclusive photos of the new family members — Sylus Ray Efird and sister, Stella Renae — with The Sun and Page Six.
In the photos, Pumpkin is pictured alongside her husband, sister, and her four kids (who are all under the age of 4!). But the reality star says, “The family is really happy.”
“Things have been stressful adjusting to three babies under 1-year-old and just five kids in general but it’s nothing me and Josh can’t handle,” she told the outlet. "This just means life is a little more hectic but will be so worth it in the end."
Despite the hardship that June has put the family through, Josh and Pumpkin are still thriving and we love to see it. On Father’s Day, Pumpkin wrote her babies’ daddy a sentimental message on Instagram.
“All my life I prayed God would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and he sent me you,” the caption read. “Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies including Alana. You’ve never failed to show up and show the kids what a man real man is.”
You can see Josh and Pumpkin on new episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.