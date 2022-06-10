'Mama June: Road to Redemption's' Pumpkin and Josh Have Had Serious Issues in Their Relationship
Maintaining a relationship as a reality television star comes with its share of ups and downs. Celebrities have to deal with social media users sharing their unsolicited opinions about their relationships while also having to balance the normal struggles of a relationship, as well. Not to mention, familial opinions can also play a role in a romance going the distance — and Mama June: Road to Redemption stars Josh and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid are no exception.
Avid viewers of Mama June: Road to Redemption are likely aware that Josh and Pumpkin's relationship has not been smooth-sailing. In fact, Mama June has been notoriously vocal about her distaste for Josh. So, since the couple has had a lot to deal with over the years, fans are wondering where Josh and Pumpkin stand. So, are Josh and Pumpkin still together? Here’s what we know.
Josh and Pumpkin are still going strong with their marriage.
That’s her man, and she’s going to stick beside him! It appears that Josh and Pumpkin are doing better than ever. Despite the issues the couple has faced throughout the course of their relationship, the pair is clearly committed to one another for the long haul.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Josh and Pumpkin had tension in the past due to Pumpkin attempting to get custody of Honey Boo Boo. Josh’s job also played a role in the couple’s arguments. Additionally, issues with Mama June’s addiction took a toll on their relationship. However, it all looks to be water under the bridge at this point.
On March 8, 2022, Pumpkin took to Instagram to share a photo of a sleeping Josh and their son, Bentley, in his arms. She captioned the photo “Photo dump,” with a camera, heart and heart eyes emojis.
It’s safe to say that all is well in the Efrid household.
Josh and Pumpkin now have four children together.
Josh and Pumpkin are seemingly committed to expanding their family. Shortly before tying the knot in 2018, the couple got busy with having a small brood of children.
The couple first welcomed 4-year-old Ella Grace on December 8, 2017. Then, the pair welcomed the super adorable Bentley to the family on July 21, 2021. Lastly, Josh and Pumpkin introduced their twins, a baby boy and girl, to the world on May 19, 2022. So far, there’s no word on the names of the twins, but we’re sure we’ll find out in no time.
Unfortunately, it appears that Mama June was not thrilled at the idea of Pumpkin having more children. Before Pumpkin gave birth to the twins, Mama June shared her thoughts about Pumpkin having more children in a May 10, 2022, interview with In Touch Weekly.
“She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head,” Mama June told the outlet.
As a result, fans now believe that Mama June and Pumpkin’s relationship is shakier than ever. Hopefully the mother and daughter can work through their issues and rebuild their relationship. Only time will tell.
Watch Mama June: Road to Redemption on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.